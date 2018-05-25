South Jersey man on 'journey of a lifetime' drowns in Maine

Montco man gives squirrels headaches for a living May 14

On the last day in March, Michael Camiso changed his job title to “explorer.”

Camiso, 39, of Burlington County, was hiking the Appalachian Trail this spring and earlier this month, he came to the banks of the Kennebec River in Maine, not far from the 2,190 mile trek’s terminus at Mt. Katahdin.

“He was on a journey of a lifetime,” his mother, Alice Camiso, said by phone Friday morning.

According to a report on WMTW News 8 of Portland, Camiso told a law enforcement officer he was going to try to swim across and was advised against it because the water was running high. That officer, according to the report, was the last person to see Camiso alive.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office reported that belongings of Camiso’s had been found on May 11.

On Tuesday, construction workers in Caratunk, Somerset Count, found Camiso’s body, 127 miles southwest of Mt. Katahdin. A medical examiner determined he had drowned.

Alice Camiso, of Fieldsboro, Burlington County, declined to comment further. Property records listed her son’s last address in Bordentown.

A GoFundeMe account is asking for donations to help return Camiso’s remains to New Jersey. According to that fund, “Mikey” Camiso was a disabled veteran who suffered a brain injury while serving “and as a result, he struggled with mental illness & depression.”

Leftover donations would be sent to The Soldiers Project, a nonprofit that helps veterans with mental health issues.

In April, Camiso posted a handful of photos from the trail: a full moon, a sunset by a waterway, and one exuberant selfie by a trail marker in a snow-covered forest.

“The one thing that truly made him happy was being outside, in nature,” someone wrote on the GoFundMe page.