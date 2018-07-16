Merchant ship sunk by Nazi U-boat off Cape May reveals secret that is changing an episode in WWII history books

Irrational shark fear you can't escape at the Jersey Shore

The “Octavian” was a Norwegian freighter tasked with transporting sulfur and wood resin to its destination at Saint John in New Brunswick, Canada. But the ship never made it.

The “Octavian” was a Norwegian freighter transporting sulfur and wood resin to its destination at Saint John in New Brunswick, Canada, as World War II raged.

But the ship never made it.

For almost a century, Norwegian historians considered the fate of the ship a mystery. One popularized theory was pulled from the pages of a German submarine log. U-boat-203 torpedoed and sank an unidentified ship near Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, eight days after the Octavian set sail.

That ship was never found, but the legend persisted, until a recent American discovery.

Cape May

About 70 miles to the south, in a resort Shore town along the Atlantic coast, a few divers changed 80 years worth of history.

On the Fourth of July, four divers with the local expedition team RV Explorer dove 227 feet to meet a previously marked wreck about 70 miles from Cape May.

“We didn’t know what to expect when we got there,” said Rustin Cassway, one of the team’s leaders. “We went there, and we found a steam ship.”

“Now, no one has found a steam ship in diveable waters in a really long time because they have all been found 20-some years ago, save for some maritime accidents,” he said. “So, as you can imagine, we were quite surprised.”

As they explored the wreckage, one diver spotted large pieces of yellowed sulfur sprinkled along the hull of the steam ship. Another pulled off the bronzed boiler plate and swam toward the surface.

“We were not the first people there,” Cassway said. “But we had the good fortune of finding the plaque.”

Cassway shopped that boiler number across the web and the world. After connecting with several experts, and paging through Nazi deck logs and World War II maps, he found a match.

History changes course

Turns out the Octavian was probably sunk by a German U-Boat. But by the U-123, and not the U-203.

The U-123 log books also describe torpedoing an unidentified ship into an ocean graveyard in that area on Jan. 17, 1942, in what were the early days of an eight-month onslaught by U-Boats against ships along the East Coast.

Jørgen Johannessen, marine archaeologist at the Norwegian Maritime Museum, verified the ship’s authenticity to a Norwegian news web site.

“The story needs to be changed,” he said.

Recognizing the impact on Norwegian history, the divers are gearing up for a trip to Norway in May. The divers will ceremoniously gift the plaque to the museum, and they will meet relatives of some of the 18 crew members who went down with the ship.

“It closes the story,” Cassway said, “and brings the ship home to Norway where it belongs.