'Shots fired! Shots fired! … Everybody out!' Terror and Chaos in shooting at Trenton arts festival

A shooting at the Art All Night Trenton Festival in Trenton on June 18, 2018 left 22 shot or injured and one man dead.

Terrified festival-goers scrambled for safety when bullets rang out at a Trenton arts festival earlier this month in a shooting that injured 22 people and left a suspected gunman dead.

“Shots fired! Shots fired!” an officer yelled, “Everybody out!”

The bloody, chaotic scene that followed was captured on police body camera footage and in frightened 911 calls released Wednesday by Mercer County authorities.

About 1,000 people were at the show at the Roebling Wire Works warehouse early on the morning of June 18 when the shooting began and the place descended into a melee.

Police quickly converged on the venue, later described by authorities as a massive crime scene. They pointed to weapons and marked spent shell casings on the ground and scoured the area for more injured, the footage shows. At one point, several officers took cover in a crouched position with their weapons drawn.

“There’s multiple people shot. We don’t have a number yet,” an officer says.

With sirens wailing, police and event volunteers rushed to tend to the injured. Inside, a man believed to be one of the gunmen, later identified as Amir Anderson, is seen sprawled on the ground, bleeding profusely from an apparent gunshot to the head. Other wounded people could be heard moaning in pain.

“Keep talking to me, bud. They’re coming,” an officer said, reassuring the wounded man that an ambulance was en route.

At one point, an officer angrily ordered an attendee to stop taking photographs of the frantic scene.

Authorities have said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between neighborhood gang members that escalated at the popular event. Police instructed organizers to shut down the festival after physical altercations broke out before the shooting.

When the bullets stopped flying inside and outside the warehouse on the 600 block of South Clinton Avenue around 2:45 a.m. authorities say, 17 people had been wounded by gunfire, and at least five were injured in the rush to escape. Among the injured was a 13-year-old boy, whose wounds initially left him in critical condition.

Frantic family members were captured on the body camera rushing to a local hospital to check on loved ones. Police officers were positioned in front of the hospital directing them.

Wells, 32, of Trenton, was shot and killed by police. Two others, Davone White, 26, and Amir Amstrong, 23, also of Trenton, were taken into custody on weapons charges. Both sustained gunshots and were hospitalized. Details of how they were wounded have not been released.

Some of the video released by authorities in response to an Open Public Records Request was redacted because it contained graphic footage of the injuries sustained by some of those hurt, the prosecutor’s office said. Authorities released 25 body camera recordings and more than two dozen 911 audio recordings.

Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman for Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri, declined to comment on the recordings, citing an ongoing investigation. Additional footage may be released later, she said.

Also on Wednesday, authorities released the names of the four Trenton officers involved in the shooting: Detectives Matthew Bledsoe, Michael Cipriano and Eliezer Ramos, and Officer Robert Furman. All remain on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the prosecutor’s office. The investigation will review whether the use of deadly force was justified.

Authorities have not said whether police officers had shot some of those who were injured. The prosecutor has declined to reveal how many rounds were fired, or how many times Wells was struck.

Authorities have said Wells and the two suspects in custody were affiliated with gangs, but could not say whether they were members of the same gang. A community activist said the three were acquaintances.

White was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and a large capacity magazine that could hold 30 rounds and Armstrong also faces firearms charges in connection with the festival shooting. Their conditions were not available Wednesday.

Wells was released from prison in February after serving time in connection with a fatal shooting committed when he was 17. Even while behind bars, he remained involved with the 93 Gangsters’ Bloods and helped run the gang from prison.

The violence at the festival cut short the event, in its 12th year, that aimed to attract 30,000 visitors to experience visual artists, short films and a diverse range of about 60 live music groups in a 24-hour marathon. The remainder of the festival was canceled. Organizers and city officials have vowed to continue the possibly with changes.