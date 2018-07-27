Willingboro woman who beat husband to death with a fire extinguisher gets 24 years in prison

I cover news and people in New Jersey, focusing on cannabis issues, court rulings that have an impact on everyday life, profiles of unusual folks and the disappearance of open spaces in the Garden State.

Laciana Tinsley, of Willingboro, was sentenced to 24 years for beating her husband Douglas Tinsley, 74, to death on Jan. 30, 2017.

A Willingboro woman who beat her husband to death with a fire extinguisher inside their home was sentenced to 24 years in state prison Friday.

Laciana Tinsley, 44, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in April in the death of her husband, Douglas Tinsley, 74, who was struck in the head multiple times during the incident in January 2017. She will have to serve 85 percent of her sentence before she will be eligible for parole.

An autopsy determined that the cause of death was blunt head trauma.

“This was a tragic case,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a statement. “We are gratified that justice has been served and our thoughts continue to be with the victim’s family.”

Tinsley said her husband was abusive.

When she called 911 after the incident on Jan. 30, 2017, she told a dispatcher, “I just kept beating him in the head, because he kept trying to get up and come after me.

“He’s just laying there,” Tinsley said during the call. “I think I hit him too many times.”