Historically dry Pitman looks to sell its first liquor license, but some say the price is too high

The sign on the Pitman municipal building on South Broadway St., where the Borough Council meets every other week to discuss local issues such as the liquor license auction.

The Women’s Christian Temperance Union fountain shares the entrance to Promise Park with a memorial to the couple dozen fighters from the town who served in World War I. Across the street is historic Pitman Grove, where the town’s Methodist founders established Pitman, New Jersey at a religious camp meeting in 1871. Long-broken payphones still dot the downtown area and the avenues to the Grove squeeze between lopsided picket fences with chipped paint.

Some things in this town may never change, but much already has: including the town’s once strictly prohibitionist stance on alcohol. Just a decade ago, when Pitman had significantly more vacant buildings and fewer businesses, the town voted 2-1 against issuing liquor licenses. Since then, the town’s celebrated, but decrepit, Broadway Theater has been renovated, bringing in a strong weekend crowd and young entrepreneurs to serve them.

Today, Pitman’s once-thriving hobby shops, board game stores and classically American diners fight for space with a new wave of entrepreneurs serving up craft beer, artisanal coffee and foods that Pitman’s founders had likely never heard of like Thai-inspired burgers. Seeking to prolong this burst of activity, Pitman again put alcohol to a vote in November, 2016. An almost wholly changed town voted 2-1 in favor of bringing booze to the borough.

The re-opening of Broadway Theater ten years ago, according to owner Peter Slack was the spark that attracted a few high-end restaurants to Pitman’s main South Broadway St., followed by some millennial-owned enterprises like Broadway Bakery and 0 Zone rolled ice cream parlor. Even just one liquor licensed establishment in town, Slack hopes, will bring a fresh crowd who will stroll South Broadway and spend money at some of the town’s establishments between drinks.

“We’re all here trying to bring back the downtown area and the idea with the liquor license was to help along revitalize that area,” Slack said. “There is no reason somebody shouldn’t be able to get a cocktail in Pitman.”

The borough already has two microbreweries, which operate without liquor licenses and thus, must close by 10 p.m. An establishment with a liquor license could remain open until 2 a.m. and serve beer, wine and liquor.

“A place like that would be a burst of energy for this town,” Slack said. “People would have somewhere to go after shows at the theater.”

However, nearly two years after the referendum, the local Borough Council has failed to secure a bid on the license, which, to the chagrin of local restaurant owners, Council set at a minimum price of $550,000.

Mayor Russell Johnson is eager to open up Pitman’s own watering hole, not only to keep residents — and dollars — in town, but also to attract new visitors and keep them there longer. He says there’s nothing for visitors to do at night, which means the town is losing business.

“The theater draws a restaurant crowd. What it doesn’t draw is the after crowd because everything here is closed by 10:30, 11, so there’s nothing here and they have nowhere to go,” he said. “[Selling the liquor license] could help keep our tax rate low, and I hope it will give a huge jolt to the economy of Pitman.”

But Johnson, who has served as mayor for seven years, said the Council will take their time to find a high bidder rather than rush to take the first offer. After all, the sale is a potentially massive source of revenue for the small town of roughly 9,000 and Johnson says they’re only selling one license for now, though by law they can sell up to three.

“We decided we would rather go high with the price and take our time finding a bidder, rather than go low,” Johnson said.

Councilwoman Amy Rudley added that Council is obligated to get the most amount of money possible from the license sale. “We have a responsibility to get a fair price for the taxpayer. You can always come lower, but you can’t go higher,” she said.

Not everyone is impressed by the Council’s patience, including the owner of one of the only two restaurants in Pitman that meets the requirement of 75-seat capacity to place a bid.

“No one is going to give them $550,000 in this little Podunk town. This isn’t funny anymore,” said Anthony Asbury who owns Sweet Lula’s, named after his wife, and Coco’s Cocino, named after his daughter. Both are BYOB. “This town has to work in harmony. After these theater shows now, people just go home because it’s dark. Can’t we do better?”

Once the license is purchased, Asbury said he would still have to install a bar and buy liquor license insurance, making the license even less affordable. While the 2016 referendum empowered, but did not require, Council to award a liquor license, Asbury believes it has an obligation to do so at a reasonable price because the move stands to benefit all of Pitman.

“The vote was two years ago and we still don’t have a liquor license. How long does it take for [Council] to do what we ask?” asked Asbury.

“I’m trying to get a liquor license, so we can improve the town,” he said, explaining that if there’s a place in town to drink, people will stay late and all the downtown stores will prosper. “This tide will lift all boats.”

John Fitzpatrick, a CPA who serves on Pitman’s Economic Development Committee, which is independent from, but works with, the Borough Council, explained that the council members looked to surrounding towns’ that they felt were comparable.

“[Richwood] sold four [liquor licenses] at $700,000, so I think council was looking at that, but that would be a chain restaurant, like a Cheesecake Factory,” he said. “I don’t think downtown Pitman could afford all that. I think 250 to 350 will probably get somebody.”

Meanwhile residents like Kevin Reardon, 27, and Laurel Brown, 22, have to drive to outside the borough, where there are several nearby bars to grab a drink.

“Everyone goes to Carolina Blue on Lambs Road. A lot of people even think it’s in Pitman,” Brown said as her bear-like Newfoundland dog Moose licked ice cream off her spoon.

Reardon said he hopes to eventually get a drink right in Pitman. “It would be great for the town,” he said. “But they have to make it reasonable for a small business here.”