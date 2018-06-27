Here comes Amazon - Burlington County prepares for traffic with a $10 million road project

After 23 years, grim finances shutter doors of New Visions day shelter in Camden

I cover news and people in New Jersey, focusing on cannabis issues, court rulings that have an impact on everyday life, profiles of unusual folks and the disappearance of open spaces in the Garden State.

Kate Gibbs, Freeholder Director, announces traffic relief plans, outlining top priorities and concessions gained from Amazon, during a press conference at the Burlington County Freeholder’s Office in Mount Holly.

Burlington County is launching a $10 million road project to prepare for an anticipated increase in truck traffic when Amazon opens a 1 million square-foot distribution center in the area later this year.

Burlington County Freeholder Director Kate Gibbs announced Wednesday that the county will make a series of improvements along the busy Northern Route 130 corridor, adding lanes to surrounding roads and reconstructing jug handles in the vicinity of the Amazon center that is being built in Burlington Township and adjacent Burlington City.

Amazon expects to open a distribution center by the end of the year on the 50-acre site of the U.S. Pipe & Foundry, which closed more than a dozen years ago.

County officials say that area is already clogged with heavy truck traffic because more than more than 12 million square feet of warehouses and industrial parks have sprouted in Florence, Burlington and Mansfield Townships in recent years, bringing with them more than 6,000 employees.

“While we are thrilled by the region’s job growth and its positive impact on our property tax base, there is a downside… Infrastructure improvements have lagged behind development causing unnecessary traffic headaches,” Gibbs said.

She said Amazon has agreed to stagger its employees’ shifts so workers will not be arriving or departing at peak commuter times. The company is also considering providing shuttle service for its employees from an off-site location. Carpooling incentives will also be considered, Gibbs said.

Amazon spokeswoman Rachael Lighty has said the facility will create 600 full-time jobs. She could not be reached for comment on those initiatives.

Among with the highway project, the county is planning improvements to the intersection of Route 130 and Florence-Columbus Road, which leads to I-295, a major truck route, Gibbs said.

Initially, the project will be funded by the Burlington County Bridge Commission, which will contribute $10 million. The commission expects to be reimbursed by the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund.

“The traffic is already a nuisance and we know Amazon is coming,” said Jason Tosches, the county’s spokesperson. “We know our residents can’t take more traffic so we want to put this in place.”

Burlington Township planning officials have already required Amazon to restrict truck traffic to the routes along the Delaware River, away from residential areas, as part of the permitting process for the new facility.

Amazon has several other centers in South Jersey, in Florence, Logan and Swedesboro, according to CoStar Group, a real estate tracker. Another warehouse is expected to open in West Deptford next year. Amazon also has expanded its delivery service for Whole Foods to the Philadelphia area, including Mount Holly, N.J.