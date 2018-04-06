news

New Jersey

4 drug OD deaths in Camden in one day

JOD07
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
File photo.
by , Staff Writer @RobertMoran215 | bmoran@phillynews.com
Close icon

Robert Moran

Staff Writer

Robert Moran covers local news in the Philadelphia region.

More by Robert Moran

More from Robert Moran Arrow icon

Four people died Friday in Camden from drug overdoses, prompting increased police foot and bicycle patrols by police officers equipped with the opioid-reversal drug Narcan.

The Camden County Police Department said there were 12 drug overdoses reported in Camden on Friday.

“Please keep close eye on friends and loved ones battling addiction — 12 overdoses, 4 fatal in the city,” the department posted on its Twitter account. “We are enhancing Narcan equipped foot and bike patrols throughout areas of concern.”

In October, the city saw 14 fentanyl-related overdoses in a four-hour span on a single day, but no reported fatalities.

Published: | Updated:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments