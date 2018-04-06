4 drug OD deaths in Camden in one day

Four people died Friday in Camden from drug overdoses, prompting increased police foot and bicycle patrols by police officers equipped with the opioid-reversal drug Narcan.

The Camden County Police Department said there were 12 drug overdoses reported in Camden on Friday.

“Please keep close eye on friends and loved ones battling addiction — 12 overdoses, 4 fatal in the city,” the department posted on its Twitter account. “We are enhancing Narcan equipped foot and bike patrols throughout areas of concern.”

In October, the city saw 14 fentanyl-related overdoses in a four-hour span on a single day, but no reported fatalities.

