Trump meets North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Singapore: Live updates

A man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station.

After months of sometimes hostile back-and-forths that include exchanging insults like “dotard” and “Little Rocket Man,” President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are set to meet at a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore.

The summit, which will begin around 9 a.m. local time Tuesday (9 p.m. Monday East Coast time) with a one-on-one between Trump and Kim, will be the first time an American president sat down with a North Korean leader. The meet-and-greet will be followed by an expanded bilateral meeting and working lunch.

Many experts on North Korea view Trump’s decision to meet one-on-one with Kim a gamble, considering it gives Kim’s regime something it has long sought — the appearance of a meeting of equals — without a single concession in return.

Here are four things to know heading into tonight’s historic meeting:

• The White House has announced that Trump’s stay in Singapore will be shorter than expected, with the president now scheduled to depart Singapore at about 8 p.m. local time (8 a.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia).

• It’s still unclear what Trump or the United States expect to gain from the historic sit-down. What was initially billed as the first step in Kim’s willingness to denuclearize has turned into what Trump himself described as a “get to know you plus” summit.

• We know what North Korea wants — diplomatic recognition, an easing of sanctions against its country and a withdrawal of some 30,000 U.S. troops out of South Korea.

• One term you’ll hear mentioned often is CVID, which stands for the complete, verifiable and irreversible destruction of North Korea’s nuclear weapons. CVID is the outcome the United States has long desired, but as my colleague Trudy Rubin explained in a recent column, it remains a distant, probably unachievable, goal.

Trump is on Twitter

Tuesday morning Singapore time, just hours before his historic summit with Kim, Trump is on Twitter responding to “haters & losers” who have expressed skepticism about the possibility of obtaining any meaningful concessions from the North Korean leader.

The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the U.S., say the haters & losers. We have our hostages, testing, research and all missle launches have stoped, and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018