Annapolis shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper leaves 5 dead

A gunman opened fire inside the newsroom of a Maryland newspaper Thursday afternoon, killing five people and injuring others, according to reports.

Bill Krampf, acting police chief in Anne Arundel County, said at a news conference that there were “five fatalities that we know of” at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis and that several other people were “gravely injured.”

A suspect, described as a white male who was believed to have used a shotgun, was in custody.

The first reports of the shooting were around 2:40 p.m., according to the Baltimore Sun, which owns the newspaper.

This was the scene earlier outside the Capital Gazette in Annapolis. First reports of a shooting were around 2:40 p.m. pic.twitter.com/dolULaqbb5 — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) June 28, 2018

Phil Davis, a reporter at the Gazette and Rowan University alumnus, told the Sun that it “was like a war zone” inside the newspaper’s offices.

“I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time,” he said. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”

Davis tweeted about the shooting shortly after it started.

“Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad,” he wrote.

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

The Capital Gazette, located south of Baltimore, serves Anne Arundel County, Annapolis and Kent Island.

Liam Stack, a New York Times politics reporter, tweeted a photo of police guarding the entrance of his newspaper in response to the Maryland shooting.

There aren’t usually NYPD officers lined up at the entrance to the NYT building. One of them said it was a “precaution” after the newsroom shooting in Annapolis. pic.twitter.com/Y7cWULCe2i — Liam Stack (@liamstack) June 28, 2018

President Trump tweeted that he had been briefed on the shooting. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” he wrote.

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Maryland Gov. Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, wrote on Twitter that that he was “absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis.”