Annapolis shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper leaves 5 dead

Camera icon Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette/TNS
Police respond to a shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.
STAFF REPORTS

A gunman opened fire inside the newsroom of a Maryland newspaper Thursday afternoon, killing five people and injuring others, according to reports.

Bill Krampf, acting police chief in Anne Arundel County, said at a news conference that there were “five fatalities that we know of” at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis and that several other people were “gravely injured.”

A suspect, described as a white male who was believed to have used a shotgun, was in custody.

The first reports of the shooting were around 2:40 p.m., according to the Baltimore Sun, which owns the newspaper.

Phil Davis, a reporter at the Gazette and Rowan University alumnus, told the Sun that it “was like a war zone” inside the newspaper’s offices.

“I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time,” he said. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”

Davis tweeted about the shooting shortly after it started.

“Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad,” he wrote.

The Capital Gazette, located south of Baltimore, serves Anne Arundel County, Annapolis and Kent Island.

Liam Stack, a New York Times politics reporter, tweeted a photo of police guarding the entrance of his newspaper in response to the Maryland shooting.

President Trump tweeted that he had been briefed on the shooting. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” he wrote.

Maryland Gov. Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, wrote on Twitter that that he was “absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis.”

