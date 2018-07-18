Mega Millions jackpot now $422M, $1M ticket sold in South Jersey

Have you checked your Mega Millions ticket this morning? You could have quite the prize to claim.

While there was no jackpot winner Tuesday night, one of the three tickets to score a $1 million in the drawing was sold in New Jersey, according to Mega Millions.

The “second-tier prizewinning ticket” was purchased at the 7-Eleven at Route 9 and Grant Avenue in Pine Beach, Ocean County, the New Jersey Lottery said.

Two additional tickets purchased in Gloucester and Middlesex counties won $10,000 Tuesday.

No dice? No worries. Since no one ticket matched all six numbers for the $375 million jackpot Tuesday, hopefuls still have the chance to become the winner of the sixth-largest Mega Million prize at $422 million in Friday’s drawing.

The other two tickets that matched the first five numbers drawn Tuesday were sold in Florida and Oklahoma. The winning numbers were 40, 41, 61, 66, 67 and 12. The “mega ball” was 12, while the megaplier multiplier was five.

Maybe it’s something in the Garden State’s water. Richard Wahl, of Vernon, N.J., was the sole winner of the $533 million Mega Million drawing in March. The ticket was purchased at a Lukoil in Riverdale, New Jersey.

Friday’s drawing will happen at 11 p.m.

In the meantime, the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is $110 million.