Missing St. Joe's student Mark Dombroski had wallet and phone when found, Bermuda police say Mar 20

Bermudan criminal investigators said on Tuesday that St. Joseph’s University freshman Mark Dombroski had his wallet and cellphone with him when his body was discovered Monday afternoon. But they have not ruled out foul play.

“We have an open mind. Nothing has been ruled out. We work on facts,” Police Superintendent Sean Field-Lament said at a news conference.

Field-Lament sought to quell social media rumors that the 19-year-old’s body had been bound and tied up. He said that was false.

“We all want to get to the bottom of what happened to Mark,” Field-Lament said. “Having speculation passed around and unsubstantiated reports made is not helpful. If you want to help us, contact us.”

Police are specifically seeking tips from anyone who saw or heard anything between 1 a.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday. The FBI is working with Bermuda authorities. A forensic pathologist is expected to arrive Wednesday to conduct an autopsy.

Dombroski, of Media, was found near the base of a “significant drop” at a historic fort in the British island territory, Field-Lament said. He had traveled there last week for the Ariel Re Bermuda International 7’s Tournament with other members of the St. Joseph’s rugby team.

He was with teammates Saturday night at the Dog House, a bar on the waterfront in Hamilton, Bermuda’s capital, but left shortly after midnight, according to police. At 1:15 a.m., a camera recorded him using his cellphone about 1.5 miles from the bar.

Dombroski’s family reporting him missing at 9:39 a.m. Sunday. They were scheduled to return home later that day.

Many St. Joseph’s students and staff learned of his death Monday at the university’s chapel, where they had gathered to pray for his safe return.

Field-Lament said investigators don’t know why Dombroski had left the bar alone, and whether he had been in an altercation there. But he said Dombroski had gone for a walk the night before as well. He said a toxicology report would determine if he had any drugs in his system.

“We really just don’t know why he was walking up there,” he said.

