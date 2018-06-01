Day of action: Philly demonstrators demand end to separating families at border

When past is present: New documentary explores harsh treatment of Chinese immigrants

At the "Day of Action" protest outside the Center City offices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, protesters leave children's toys, symbolizing the separation of families at the U.S. Southwest border.

The border came to Philadelphia on Friday, in all its conflict and complication.

About 150 chanting demonstrators massed at noon in Center City, part of a national “Day of Action” to demand that the Trump administration stop separating parents and children who try to enter the United States at the Southwest border.

Protesters devoted an hour to songs, speeches and sign-waving, then quietly placed baby rattles, stuffed dogs and other children’s toys at the front door of federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices at Eighth and Cherry Streets.

“The children should be with their families playing with toys, they shouldn’t be kidnapped by the U.S. government,” said Melissa Byrne, an organizer with UltraViolet, a women’s advocacy group.

To recognize children who were taken from their parents, people blew soap bubbles, which floated away on the breeze.

“Families belong together!” they chanted.

One man yelled from a passing truck, “Trump is still your president!”

A woman raised her middle finger in response.

Many of the families seeking to enter the U.S. are fleeing drug violence and gangs in Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala. Some claim asylum, a legal means of seeking entry, but are still prosecuted under the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy.

“A mother trying to save her life and those of her kids is not a criminal — she’s a hero,” Elizabeth Yaeger, a lawyer for the immigrant support group HIAS Pennsylvania, told the crowd.

Protests were scheduled to take place in cities across the country, including New York, Chicago, Houston and San Francisco. Demonstrations are planned in Allentown and Reading on Saturday.

Immigration advocates say the Trump administration is tearing apart families, hurting children as a means to intimidate migrants from coming to America.

“We have to break up families,” the president said, because of “bad laws that the Democrats gave us.”

But FactCheck.Org and other fact-determining organizations say that’s false, that there is no such law. The separation of families is caused by the president’s decision to criminally prosecute all immigrants who cross the border without proper documents.

That means parents are placed in detention centers, and their children are moved to the supervision of the Health and Human Services Department, to be housed in foster care or juvenile facilities. Other children may be placed with adult relatives in the U.S.