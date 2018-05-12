Four shot at South Jersey birthday party

Diane Mastrull has been at the Inquirer since 1997, covering Atlantic City, suburban development trends, commercial development, and, for the last six years, small business. The creator of the red-hot Scrub Daddy attributes his emergence as the top-selling product on Shark Tank to first being written about by Diane. But even businesses with tiny footprints are of interest, as they all have stories of motivation, adaptation, and trial and error that others can learn from.

Five people were injured, four from gunshots, when a fight erupted at a birthday party early Saturday morning in Paulsboro, authorities said.

The shots were fired outside the Elks Lodge at West Buck and Pennline Streets, according to a release from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

None of the victims — identified only as four males and a female — have life-threatening wounds, and the shootings are believed to be an isolated incident between individuals who know each other, said Paulsboro Police Chief Vernon Marino, who added there is no reason for widespread safety concerns in the riverside community. The fifth victim was injured while attempting to flee from the shooting, authorities said.

No arrests had been made by noon Saturday. The incident is under investigation by the Paulsboro Police Department and the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the release, police were dispatched to the Elks Lodge at 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers determined that one male had been punched and knocked down outside the club, which was followed by gunfire.

The injured were taken to Inspira Hospital in Woodbury and Cooper University Medical Center in Camden for treatment. Those attending the party were from several communities in Gloucester and Salem Counties, according to the release.

Based on the multiple types of shell casings at the scene, police said they believe more than one shooter was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Paulsboro Police Department at 856-423-1101, its detectives at 856-423-6222, or Detective Michael Bates of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5552.