Philadelphia woman, 20, found dead at Firefly Music Festival

The Firefly Music Festival, shown here in 2016, saw its first death this past weekend.

A 20-year-old Philadelphia woman was pronounced dead shortly after being found unconscious at a campsite at the annual Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del., Sunday morning.

Dover police identified the woman as Caroline Friedman and said the cause of her death was still under investigation, although it was not the result of foul play.

Officers found Friedman on Firefly Camping Lot 18 around 6:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital at 6:55 a.m., police said.

It was the first death in the music festival’s seven-year-history, said Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a spokesman for the Dover Police Department, though last year, police found human remains near the event’s campgrounds during the festival.

In 2017, organizers said 90,000 people came out to Firefly, a four-day event that calls itself the biggest festival of its kind on the East Coast, to camp and see live music. Eminem and Kendrick Lamar were among this year’s headliners.

In 2016 and 2017, police arrested nine people at Firefly for selling drugs ranging from ecstasy to LSD to cocaine.