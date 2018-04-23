news

Crime

Two dead in Radnor shooting

by , Staff Writer @newskag | kgraham@phillynews.com
Kristen A. Graham

Staff Writer

Two people died in a shooting inside a Radnor Township home, according to officials.

A call came in at 7:05 p.m. Monday reporting a shooting inside a three-story home on the first block of Lowrys Lane, officials said.

Neighbors in the area reported hearing shots and smelling something acrid.

The house where the shooting occurred is adjacent to tracks for the Norristown High Speed Line and not too far from Villanova University’s stadium.

Officials had no other immediate information.

This is a developing story.

