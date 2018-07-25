Suspect ID'd in sex assaults of women in West Philly

Philly man gets prison for scheme to cash stolen money orders from U.S. Postal Service

Police late Wednesday night identified a 51-year-old man as a suspect in the sexual assaults of several women at gunpoint last week in the city’s Parkside section.

Robert Johnson, of the 4100 block of Leidy Street, allegedly took valuables from the victims. Police said Johnson also is a suspect in a sex assault during a home invasion last month.

**WANTED FOR MULTIPLE ARMED RAPES AND ROBBERIES** Robert Johnson 51/B/M. Considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach – call 911 with information pic.twitter.com/HzYpu1S42L — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) July 26, 2018

On July 17 at Belmont and Parkside Avenues about 5:45 a.m., the man approached the victim and threatened her with a gun. He forced the woman to walk into Fairmount Park, where he sexually assaulted her and took her Beats headphones and her iPhone.

On July 19 about 4:20 a.m. at a gas station at 4800 W. Girard Ave., the suspect approached the victim, who was pumping gas, and threatened her with a gun. He forced her and another woman in the car to travel to an unknown location, where he sexually assaulted both women and then fled with $420 cash.

Anyone with information on the suspect or relevant to the cases should dial 911.