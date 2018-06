Man gets 24 years in prison for killing store clerk in Willingboro

Man gets 24 years in prison for killing store clerk in Willingboro Jun 7

An unidentified man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Thursday evening in the city’s Kensington section, police said.

The man, described as about 20 years old, was shot at least four times in the back and chest just before 6:20 p.m. while on the 3100 block of Custer Street. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital.

No arrests were reported and no other details were available.