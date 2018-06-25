2 brothers plead guilty to killing Philly cop

Carlton Hipps (left) and his brother Ramone Williams were charged with murder in the March 5, 2015, fatal shooting of Philadelphia Police Officer Robert Wilson III at a North Philadelphia GameStop.

Two brothers accused of fatally shooting a city police officer during a 2015 robbery in a North Philadelphia video game store pleaded guilty to their crimes Monday morning.

Carlton Hipps and Ramone Williams will spend the rest of their lives behind bars for killing Sgt. Robert Wilson III, who had been on duty and had stopped at a GameStop to buy a video game for his son when he was shot while trying to stop Hipps and Williams from robbing the store.

They will not face a potential death sentence. District Attorney Larry Krasner, appearing in court Monday, said the decision to allow the guilty plea and not to try the men in a capital case would allow Wilson’s family to avoid the “retraumatization” of future trials and appeals.

But the decision — which the family learned of Friday — sparked controversy, as the police union and Wilson’s relatives said they were outraged that the brothers would avoid death row.

Krasner, sworn into office six months ago, had promised as a candidate never to seek the death penalty. Wilson’s relatives, meanwhile, believed the men deserved to face the harshest penalty allowed by law.

The brothers will officially be sentenced later Monday morning.