Police seek gunmen in N. Philly quintuple shooting that left 1 dead

Homicide investigators on Monday sought the public’s help in identifying at least four gunmen who killed a 21-year-old man and left four other people wounded, including a 5-year-old boy, in North Philadelphia late Saturday.

About 11:15 p.m., four or five men approached Kameron Gilfillian near 20th Street and Susquehanna Avenue and fired at least 41 rounds, said Homicide Capt. John Ryan at a news conference late Monday afternoon at Police Headquarters.

Gilfillian, who lived in the area, was taken to Temple University Hospital and later pronounced dead. He had been shot five times.

Three men and the boy, who were down the block, were also shot, Ryan said. They were bystanders, he added.

“The young boy was all the way down the street.” Ryan said.

The boy was shot in the left knee and was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was listed in stable condition.

A 41-year-old man who was shot in the chest remained in critical condition at Temple, Ryan said.

A 48-year-old man was shot once in the left hip and a 43-year-old man was shot once in the right shin. Both were reported in stable condition at Temple.

The suspects had been walking north on Woodstock Street and turned onto Susquehanna just before the shooting, Ryan said.

“It’s not exactly clear what led to this,” Ryan said.

Gilfillian had no criminal record, Ryan added.