Philly man shot dead after dropping his toddler off at daycare; suspect still at large

A 46-year-old man was shot dead minutes after he dropped his toddler off at daycare Monday in Nicetown. The victim’s 17-year-old son was in the car waiting for him when he was gunned down, police said.

The incident happened on the 4400 block of Germantown Avenue shortly after 8 a.m., just after Eric Eberhart took his 2-year-old to the childcare center, police said.

Eberhart was spotted by Darnell Snell, 49, of the 1000 block of Van Kirk St. in the Summerdale section of the Northeast, an acquaintance who at the time was driving a white delivery van, police said.

The two men “had some history together,” Capt. John Ryan, commander of the Homicide Unit, said during an afternoon news conference. A gun was drawn, and Eberhart was shot in the chest while his son watched.

“It was absolutely terrible,” said Ryan. “Our hearts go out to the family.”

Eberhart, of the 600 block of Bristol Street in Hunting Park, died shortly afterward at Albert Einstein Medical Center as police combed the area for Snell.

Snell eventually abandoned the van on the 2100 block of Tioga Street, outside another daycare.

He remains at large late Monday afternoon, as does a second person who was potentially in Snell’s vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Ryan said that Snell and Eberhart argued “over a woman that they’re both familiar with,” but declined to elaborate.

Authorities said that it was a chance encounter.

The weapon used in the killing remains at large, Ryan said.