4 dead in separate double shootings in Philly

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

Four men, including two brothers, are dead following a pair of double shootings in Philadelphia in less than 24 hours.

The most recent occurred about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, when two brothers in their 50s were shot in what police called an ambush on the 6500 block of Kingsessing Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

One victim, who was shot in the head, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died at 6:22 a.m., police said.

Police said they were seeking two men who waited for the men to leave their home to go to work before approaching and opening fire multiple times.

In the earlier shooting, police responding to a call about a person with a gun about 4:10 p.m. Monday found two men with bullet wounds inside a Mazda 6 on the 2900 block of Wishart Street in North Philadelphia, police said.

Both men were taken to Temple University Hospital, where they died.

The victims were identified Tuesday as Bryant McCoy, 39, and Charles Williams, 25, both residents of the nearby 2900 block of Allegheny Avenue.

No arrests have been made. Police did not disclose if they had established a motive in either killing.