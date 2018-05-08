Philadelphia mother charged in death of her 2-year-old

Work to repair Northeast Corridor tracks damaged in derailment could take up to month, officials say

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

A 35-year-old Bustleton woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, police said Tuesday.

Diana Taylor also is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child. She is being held without bail awaiting a preliminary hearing set for May 23.

Police did not say how the toddler, identified as Faith Taylor, was killed.

Medics who were called to Taylor’s home along the 10000 block of Wilbur Street just before 6 p.m. Friday found the girl unresponsive and took her to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:23 p.m., police said.

Taylor was arrested Saturday and charged over the weekend, according to court records.

She is being represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia.