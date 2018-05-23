Police: Man shot while investigating smell of gas in North Philadelphia

A 39-year-old man was shot and wounded early Wednesday when he left his North Philadelphia apartment to investigate a strong smell of gasoline, police said.
The victim was reported in stable condition with a leg wound at Hahnemann University Hospital as a Fire Department arson team joined police in the investigation on the 1600 block of North 21st Street.
Police found a gasoline can in front of a metal garage type security gate on the ground and Fire Department arson dog was brought in to check the area.
The victim told police he was in his third floor apartment about 5 a.m. when he smelled gasoline and went outside to investigate. On the street, he said he saw the red gas can, encountered a heavy odor of fuel and then felt a pain in his leg when shots rang out.
Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that the man reported seeing a white SUV speed off after the shooting.
It was not immediately clear what was housed in the garage space where the gas can was found.