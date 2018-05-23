Rude awakening as wall falls off stone home in West Mount Airy May 22

SEPTA train hits, kills man on troubled stretch of track in Delco May 22

Police: Man shot while investigating smell of gas in North Philadelphia May 23

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

03.21.06 Police investigate a crime scene on F Street near Allegheny in North Philadelphia. A man was shot in the back and later died. Daily News Photo / Jessica Griffin

A 39-year-old man was shot and wounded early Wednesday when he left his North Philadelphia apartment to investigate a strong smell of gasoline, police said.

The victim was reported in stable condition with a leg wound at Hahnemann University Hospital as a Fire Department arson team joined police in the investigation on the 1600 block of North 21st Street.

Police found a gasoline can in front of a metal garage type security gate on the ground and Fire Department arson dog was brought in to check the area.

The victim told police he was in his third floor apartment about 5 a.m. when he smelled gasoline and went outside to investigate. On the street, he said he saw the red gas can, encountered a heavy odor of fuel and then felt a pain in his leg when shots rang out.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that the man reported seeing a white SUV speed off after the shooting.

It was not immediately clear what was housed in the garage space where the gas can was found.