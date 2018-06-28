Pemberton man charged with killing wife with hammer and knife

'Shots fired! Shots fired! … Everybody out!' Terror and chaos at Trenton arts festival

A 59-year-old Pemberton Township man has been charged with killing his wife with a hammer and knife, prosecutors said Thursday.

Kenneth D. Arsenault, was indicted Tuesday on one count of first-degree murder and related offenses for the fatal attack that occurred in their home on April 7, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police responded to a report of a woman screaming and found Arsenault on top of 61-year-old Lorraine Arsenault outside their residence on Cochita Trail. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead an hour later.

An arraignment in Superior Court for Arsenault had not yet been scheduled.