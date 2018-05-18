Warrant issued in slaying of North Philly woman

Police: How did packet of cocaine end up in Philadelphia kindergarten classroom?

Khaleem Martin is wanted in the fatal shooting of Amber Jackson. Besides facial tattoos, police say Martin has a tattoo of a flower on his right arm.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old man in the slaying of a 25-year-old woman Wednesday afternoon in a North Philadelphia row house, police said Friday.

Khaleem Martin 21, of the 2300 block of Fairhill Street, is wanted in the fatal shooting of Amber Therese Jackson, 25.

Jackson was shot in the head inside her home in the 1500 block of West Oakdale Street, a short walk away from where a casket has been set up on North 16th Street as part of a grass roots anti-violence campaign.

Police have not disclosed a motive in the slaying nor have they described the relationship between Martin and Jackson.

Martin is 6-feet, 2-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information on Martin’ whereabouts is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334, or dial 911.

As will all homicides in the city, there is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.