Mother, daughter charged in Port Richmond driving lesson that left 2 dead

The 32-year-old mother of a teenage girl who was learning to drive when her vehicle fatally struck two men last month in the city’s Port Richmond section was arrested Monday and charged with homicide be vehicle and related offenses, police said.

The 15-year-old daughter of Stephanie Hernandez, of the 3500 block of Emerald Street in Kensington, was learning how to park her mother’s 2008 black Ford Explorer in the parking lot of a shopping center at Aramingo and Castor Avenues on the evening of June 4 when she lost control and hit two men, ages 54 and 55. Both died that night. The girl and her mother remained at the scene.

Hernandez was charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and related offenses. Her daughter also was charged with homicide by vehicle and related offenses.