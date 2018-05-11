Fake gun leads to brief lockdown at SW Philly school May 11

Man, 19, charged in double homicide near Temple last month May 11

Viktoriya Manasyan and Rashawn Miller were fatally shot last month at a house party near Temple University.

A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with the fatal shooting of a man and a woman at a house party last month near Temple University, police said.

Sydear Green, of the 1800 block of West Norris Street, was charged with two counts of murder and related offenses in the deaths of Viktoriya Manasyan, 20, and Rashawn Miller, 21. Another 21-year-old man also was wounded in the shooting on April 21 in the 1800 block of West Diamond Street.

Police responding to the scene found Manasyan on the ground with a gunshot wound to her back. Police rushed her to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Miller, of the 5700 block of Warrington Avenue in Kingsessing, was taken by medics to Temple with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. The third victim was shot in his right leg.

Manasyan had been living in Holland, Bucks County. She was a 2016 graduate of Council Rock South High School. She enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves and finished her basic training last year, according to her obituary. Also, she had recently enrolled at Bucks County Community College, where she was majoring in criminal justice. She was born in Ukraine and came to the United States with her family in 2002.