Man, 24, sought in abduction of boy, 2, in Frankford

Police are looking for a 24-year-old man in the abduction of an acquaintance’s 2-year-old son in Frankford Monday night.

The boy, the subject of an early morning alert, was found unharmed nearly nine hours later at Jefferson Frankford Hospital after the alleged abductor left him there, police said.

Police said the boy was with his mother about 9:40 p.m. at a bus stop on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue when an acquaintance, identified as Jared Montgomery, approached and began arguing with the woman.

Montgomery then grabbed the child and ran off with the boy’s mother in pursuit, police said. But she could not catch up and he got away.

Police began searching the area and went to Montgomery’s last known address on the 1300 block of Pratt Street in Frankford, but did not find him and the boy.

Police in the meantime issued an alert saying the boy was considered to be “at special risk of harm or injury.”

The alert was lifted after the boy was left at the hospital around 6:30 a.m., police said.

Police said Montgomery is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has black hair, a mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue 76ers shirt with both “Free Meek” and the number “14” on the back of his shirt and black sweat pants.

Anyone with information about Montgomery’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Philadelphia Police Department Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.