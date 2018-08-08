Local, federal law enforcement officials: We're working together to fight gun violence

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks about efforts to fight gun violence during a news conference at the Vare Recreation Center in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Behind him is Philadelphia City Council President Darrell L. Clarke.

Nearly every top law enforcement official in the region gathered at a South Philadelphia recreation center Wednesday afternoon to affirm that local and federal authorities have been working together to investigate and prosecute gun-related crimes.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at a news conference that a task force set up more than a decade ago, which includes members of his office and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, has been working with agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to share information about suspected gun traffickers and straw purchasers. The increased level of cooperation has led to 12 arrests and dozens of other leads since April, he said.

Also in attendance at the Vare Recreation Center were: District Attorney Larry Krasner; Police Commissioner Richard Ross; Donald Robinson, special agent in charge of the ATF’s Philadelphia field division; First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams; and politicians including Mayor Kenney, Council President Darrell L. Clarke, and City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson.