DA's Office rescinds charges against man arrested for allegedly defacing Israeli flag on Parkway

The Israeli flag on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 16th St. was defaced on May 15, 2018.

The District Attorney’s Office on Friday said it has rescinded charges against a man who had been arrested and charged for allegedly defacing the Israeli flag on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City earlier this week.

“The charges have [been] rescinded at this time, but it’s not accurate to say that we are not going to pursue charges against him (or other individuals) in the future on this matter,” District Attorney Larry Krasner’s spokesman, Ben Waxman, said in an email.

“There is very much an active and ongoing investigation,” Waxman said. “To protect the integrity of that investigation, we have no further comment at this time.”

On Wednesday, police announced that Antoine Guyton, 25, was arrested and charged with institutional vandalism, criminal mischief, and related offenses for allegedly firing a toy gun filled with red paint at the flag the day before.

It was about 4:05 p.m. Tuesday when police were called to the Parkway, near 16th Street, for a report of a person spray-painting the flag. When officers arrived, police said, the vandal had fled. While the officers were talking to witnesses, however, Guyton was seen at the location and was arrested, police said.

Police had no known address for Guyton. A police spokesman on Friday had no comment, referring the case to the DA’s Office.

Laura Frank, who handles public relations for the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, had photographed the man with a paint gun under the flag Tuesday and witnessed his subsequent arrest.

On Friday, she said: “The DA has said it’s still an active investigation. We trust they are continuing to look into the issue. We’re going to wait to hold reaction until the investigation is complete.”

Mayor Kenney had denounced the vandalism in a statement late Tuesday: “Hate and anti-Semitism have no place in the City of Philadelphia. While I understand that emotions are running high and there are many viewpoints stemming from recent violence against Palestinians and other protesters in the Gaza Strip, it doesn’t warrant hateful acts of vandalism.”

“Fortunately, due to the swift work of the Philadelphia Police Department as well as concerned residents, a suspect was placed into custody shortly after this incident occurred,” Kenney said.

The incident followed protests Monday in Center City over the deaths of Palestinians in confrontations with Israeli forces, the same day a ceremony was held in Jerusalem on the controversial relocation of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv.