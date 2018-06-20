Arson task force seeks pair in explosion in Kensington restaurant

Yo, Philly, heat relief is on its way

The Philadelphia Arson Task Force is seeking two suspects after an M-type explosive was thrown into a Chinese restaurant in Kensington, causing considerable damage.

The incident occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday inside the restaurant on the 700 block of Thayer Street, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Police on Wednesday released a video of two males wanted for questioning in the attack. An M-type explosive was tossed into the restaurant, and the video shows the device going off, ripping out part of a wall in the eatery..

Police did not say what size M-type explosive was used.

M-types range from M-80, with 3 grams of explosive mixture, to M-1000, the equivalent of a quarter a stick of dynamite with 25 to 30 grams of explosive mixture, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Anyone with information can call Arson Task Force Detective Timothy Brooks at 215-446-7874. The task force is made up of members of the Philadelphia police and fire departments and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.