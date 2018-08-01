news

Crime

Teen killed in North Philly double shooting

by , Staff Writer @RobertMoran215
Robert Moran

Staff Writer

Robert Moran covers local news in the Philadelphia region.

A 17-year-old boy was fatally wounded in a double shooting Wednesday night outside a recreation center in North Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting occurred outdoors just before 8:10 p.m. in the 2900 block of North 12th Street. The teen was shot in the chest and the right arm. He was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:32 p.m.

Another 17-year-old boy was shot in the elbow. He was taken by medics to Temple and was listed in stable condition.  Police reported no arrests or motive.

