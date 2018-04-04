Authorities investigating shooting threat at Widener University

Police: Teen who threatened shooting at Delco high school had 1,600 rounds of ammo and a handgun

Widener University stepped up campus security Wednesday after graffiti was found in a women’s bathroom stall threatening to “shoot up” the Chester-based university.

“Police have told us they do not consider this a credible threat,” Widener spokeswoman Mary Allen said in an email Wednesday evening. The university sent out a campuswide alert about the threat, advising students and employees that Chester police were immediately notified, as was the FBI.

“We immediately increased security and have additional members of the Chester Police Department patrolling campus,” the university said in its alert.

“We know that this news is unsettling. Our top priority is the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors. All threats to the safety of our campus are taken seriously and immediately acted upon,” the university said.

Anyone with helpful information about the incident was asked to call campus security at 610-499-4200.