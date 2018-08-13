2 dead in separate Philly shootings

Two men were killed in separate shootings in the city’s Feltonville and Olney sections Monday night, police said.

Around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of West Wingohocking Street, a 41-year-old man sitting in a black Mercedes-Benz was shot repeatedly in the upper torso by an unknown assailant. He was transported by medics to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the head about 8:45 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Second Street, police said. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

No arrests or motives were reported in either case.