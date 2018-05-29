Woman hit by train in South Jersey May 25

2 charged in slaying of man found dead in Pennypack Park

2 charged in slaying of man found dead in Pennypack Park May 29

Harley Mason (left) and Eric Klotz were arrested last Thursday.

Two Northeast Philadelphia men have been charged in connection with the slaying of an unidentified man whose body was found last week in Pennypack Park, police said Tuesday.

Eric Klotz, 38, of the 2900 block of Rawle Street, was charged with murder, abuse of corpse, and related offenses, and Harley Mason, 24, of the 3700 block of Aster Court, was charged with tampering with evidence, abuse of corpse, and obstructing justice.

On Wednesday, police responded just before 6:30 p.m. to a report of a body inside Pennypack Park. After a search of the area with the assistance of a K-9 cadaver dog, police found a severely decomposed body in the park near Welsh Road and Roland Avenue. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the man died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The next day, homicide detectives arrested Klotz and Mason.