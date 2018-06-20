news

Philly white-collar union members ratify contract

AFSCME DC47 president Fred Wright.
by , Staff Writer @RobertMoran215 | bmoran@phillynews.com
Members of AFSCME District Council 47, the city’s white-collar union, on Wednesday ratified a new three-year contract, Mayor Kenney said.

Under the agreement, members will receive a 3 percent pay raise retroactive to July 1, 2017; an increase of 2.5 percent starting July 1, 2018; and 3 percent again on July 1, 2019.
Starting Jan. 1, 2019, members will contribute more toward their pensions based on their salary and whether they are current or new members to the unions.

DC 47 Members Voted to Ratify the Contract with the City of PhiladelphiaLocal 2186170 yes26 noLocal 2187 376 yes70 no1 abstained

Posted by A.F.S.C.M.E. District Council 47 on Wednesday, June 20, 2018

