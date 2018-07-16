Multiple injuries reported in Burlco accident involving several school buses

Multiple injuries were reported after at least three school buses were involved in an accident Monday afternoon in Burlington County, authorities said.
The accident, which appeared to be rear-end collisions between the buses, occurred just after 4:05 p.m. on Tuckerton Road near Lenape Trail in Medford Lakes.
As many as 35 injuries were reported, but most were described as minor and none life-threatening, authorities said. The accident may have involved a total of five buses.
As of 5 p.m., seven people were expected to be transported to hospitals.
#BREAKING: Police responding to multi-bus accident on Stokes Rd & Tuckerton Rd in Medford, NJ pic.twitter.com/0ALDiytgbc
— FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) July 16, 2018