Multiple injuries reported in Burlco accident involving several school buses

At least three school buses were involved in an accident Monday afternoon in Burlington County.
by , Staff Writer @RobertMoran215 | bmoran@phillynews.com
Multiple injuries were reported after at least three school buses were involved in an accident Monday afternoon in Burlington County, authorities said.

The accident, which appeared to be rear-end collisions between the buses, occurred just after 4:05 p.m. on Tuckerton Road near Lenape Trail in Medford Lakes.

As many as 35 injuries were reported, but most were described as minor and none life-threatening, authorities said. The accident may have involved a total of five buses.

As of 5 p.m., seven people were expected to be transported to hospitals.

 

