'Hate group' leader denies misspending $5.3 million in church donations, pleads not guilty to tax evasion

Jermaine Grant of Burlington Township, chief high priest of the Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ in Harlem, used $5.3 million in church donations to fund an extravagant lavish lifestyle and failed to pay taxes on the money, federal prosecutors say.

For more than eight years, beginning in 2007, they said, Grant used church money to pay for expensive vacations, luxury cars, and homes in exclusive locations across the country.

While leading the church, which the Southern Poverty Law Center identifies as a hate group, Grant was paid more than $2.3 million and received $2.9 million in expenses, according to a federal indictment charging Grant with conspiracy and tax evasion.

Prosecutors say church money was used to buy men and women’s designer clothing, shoes and accessories, including two Gucci handbags that cost more than $3,000 each, along with electronic devices and home furnishings. The money was also was used to purchase real estate for Grant and his family and to buy and lease luxury vehicles, including a 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van and 2014 Kawasaki recreational vehicle.

The splurges included lodging and transportation for Florida vacations to Disneyworld that he and his wife, six of his children, and four others enjoyed, according to the indictment. There was another vacation at a Florida dude ranch. Prosecutors say church money was also used to pay for some of Grant’s children to attend a private school and be driven there daily in a chauffeured Mercedes-Benz.

On Tuesday, Grant, 43, and co-defendant and church treasurer, Lincoln Warrington, 48, of Teaneck, appeared in U.S. District Court in Newark and pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and tax evasion. They remain on home confinement with electronic monitoring, pending trial.

Grant’s attorney , Gerald B. Lefcourt, did not return a message seeking comment.

Warrington’s attorney, Richard W. Levitt said, “I’m not commenting on the evidence, I’m only defining what the charges are.” The charges do not include theft, he said. “They pleaded not guilty. That’s all anyone needs to know at this point.”

In a 30-page indictment, federal prosecutors said Grant and Warrington are co-owners of Black Icon Entertainment, a company that diverted money from the church to entertainment offices in New Jersey, New York, and California.

The indictment alleges that the men then falsified tax returns. The company was created in part to portray Grant as “an entertainment industry mogul whose wealth was derived from his success in the industry” and to conceal from church members that his lifestyle was supported entirely by church donations, according to the indictment.

In 2009, the indictment alleges, Grant used a debit card to buy an Apple computer and furniture in Cherry Hill for a Philadelphia property. Thousands more were spent on Louis Vuitton and Nieman Marcus merchandise, and multiple furniture purchases for properties in New Jersey, New York, and Florida.

All the while, Grant was running the controversial church. The church, with chapters in Camden, Asbury Park, Vineland, and Philadelphia, Coatesville, and Norristown and others nationwide, is a black separatist group that is on the extremist fringe of the Hebrew Israelite movement, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. That movement, the center says, is a black nationalist theology that preaches blacks are the “true Jews” while “Jews are devilish impostors and white people are evil personified, deserving of death or slavery.”

In 2000, Grant called himself the “Chief High Priest Tazadaqyah,” saying he was the “Holy Spirit” and that a “vengeful black Jesus would soon return to earth to kill or enslave all whites,” according to the Law Center.