Girls from Cherry Hill, Aston make final round of National Spelling Bee

Shruthika Padhy of Cherry Hill (left) and Phoebe Smith of Aston were among 16 finalists competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday.

Two 12-year-old girls, one from Cherry Hill and the other from Aston, were among the 16 finalists competing Thursday night for the top prize at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland.

Shruthika Padhy, a seventh grader at Rosa International Middle School in Cherry Hill, and Phoebe Smith, a seventh grader at Northley Middle School in Aston, survived eight rounds to take center stage at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center. The finals were scheduled to be shown live on ESPN starting at 8:30 p.m.

It’s the second finals for Padhy, who tied for seventh place last year. She placed 22nd in 2016.

Smith tied for 189th place last year.

One of the words Smith spelled correctly earlier on Thursday was “thymiaterion,” which is defined as a vessel used by ancient Greeks to burn incense, according to the Scripps National Spelling Bee website.

BIG NEWS! @NorthleyMS's Phoebe Smith has advanced to the finals in the National @ScrippsBee! Phoebe is 1 of 41 finalists currently in Maryland preparing to compete in the final rounds. Part 1 starts @ 10AM on ESPN 2 & Part 2 starts @ 8:30PM on @espn. #SpellingBee #PennDelcoProud pic.twitter.com/osZVKObJ1T — Penn-Delco SD (@PennDelco) May 31, 2018

Padhy, who is speller No. 290 in this year’s national contest, on Thursday correctly spelled “Guayaquil,” which is a port city in Ecuador along the Guayas River.

There were a total of 516 children who qualified for the nationals this year.

A second New Jersey student, Navneeth Murali of Edison, made it to the finals. Murali is speller No. 279, and Smith is speller No. 326.

The first-place prize this year includes $40,000 cash and an engraved trophy along with a trip to New York to appear on the ABC talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The cash prize for second place is $30,000. Third place gets $20,000, fourth gets $10,000, fifth gets $5,000, and sixth will receive $2,500. All spellers who made it to the seventh round up to seventh place will get $2,000.

The first national spelling bee was organized in 1925 by the Louisville Courier-Journal and was taken over in 1941 by Scripps Howard Newspapers.