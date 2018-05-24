Lawsuit tied to fatal N. Philly boarding house blaze adds to landlord's legal, financial woes May 21

Federal court OKs Boyertown schools' policy letting transgender students use bathrooms of their choice May 24

Melissa DeStefano and her transgender son, Aiden. Aiden, who was born female, shared his story with the ACLU of Pennsylvania, which is defending transgender students in the Boyertown School District.

A federal appellate court in Philadelphia has upheld the Boyertown School District’s policy allowing transgender students to use school bathrooms and locker rooms that conform with their gender identity.

In an unusual step, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit issued its unanimous decision Thursday less than an hour after lawyers had argued their case before a three-judge panel.

Circuit Judge Theodore McKee said he and his colleagues – Judges Patty Schwartz and Richard Lowell Nygaard – recognized how important the case was to students at Boyertown Area Senior High School and wanted to resolve the issue before the students at the heart of the case, many of them seniors, graduated later this month.

Reading an order from the bench, McKee said that the judges agreed with the lower court that found the privacy of four students who sued the district in the Berks County borough last year had not been violated by administrators’ decision to allow transgender students into the bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.

“We agree that the plaintiffs have not demonstrated a likelihood of success,” McKee said, reading from the bench, “and that they have not demonstrated that they will be irreparably harmed.”

