Two hurt in explosion at Bensalem gas station

Two hurt in explosion at Bensalem gas station Jun 12

A reported explosion at a Bensalem gas station late Tuesday afternoon left one man hospitalized and a second trapped underground, authorities said.

Firefighters were called at 5 p.m. to Liberty Gas Station at 1214 Bristol Pike to perform a technical rescue.

A live videostream from the 6ABC helicopter showed firefighters working over an opening in the ground surrounded by fractured concrete.

Later, crews were directed away from the scene because of fumes and relocated to the Woodhave Mall parking lot.

The hospitalized man reportedly suffered burns. There was no immediate information about the condition of the trapped man.

Firefighters and equipment were called in from Philadelphia and neighboring Bucks County communities to assist with the rescue operation.

The cause of the explosion was unknown.