Body found wrapped in plastic in Spring Garden house

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday wrapped in plastic in a rowhouse in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood.
It was the second mysterious discovery of a body in the city in two days. On Tuesday, the remains of what is believed to be those of a woman were found in a suitcase next to a dumpster at a Southwest Philadelphia housing project.
Police said contractors working in a home on the 1900 block of Mount Vernon Street found the body of a 47-year-old man wrapped in plastic in front bedroom about 9:40 a.m.
No other details were given, including a possible cause of death who how long the body might have been there.
