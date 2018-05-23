Auditor general blasts Aspira, Pa. charter-school law

N.J. schools among 'most segregated' in nation, suit says

Pennsylvania’s auditor general on Wednesday blasted Aspira Inc. of Pennsylvania’s management of four Philadelphia charter schools and a cyber charter, describing the organization as a “fox guarding the henhouse,” and called for changes in the state law governing charter schools.

Under Aspira’s management, the combined fund balance of the five schools — two of which are facing non-renewal — dropped from $7.7 million in fiscal year 2014 to minus-$419,000 in fiscal year 2016, according to an audit released Wednesday by Eugene DePasquale that began last year. Charter schools are privately run but publicly funded.

Meanwhile, the schools’ management-services payments to Aspira, a nonprofit entity, shot up from $7 million, in 2015, to $13 million the following year. “We saw no justification for why that happened,” DePasquale said at a news conference at Philadelphia City Hall.

Ken Trujillo, a lawyer for Aspira, disputed DePasquale’s characterization of soaring management fees, the bulk of which Trujillo said went to salaries for maintenance and educational support workers.

The increase “reflects the movement of personnel, that ended up being able to provide more services, for less costs,” Trujillo said. “I’m a lawyer, I know what a fee is,” he said.

Trujillo said he could not comment on a $210,000 payment by Antonio Pantoja Charter School to a former administrator that was highlighted in DePasquale’s audit.

Except for saying it was paid by the school’s insurance company, DePasquale said, officials could not explain the payment — made shortly after Aspira settled a lawsuit for $350,000 with the administrator, president and CEO Alfredo Calderon, who was accused by a female coworker of sexual harassment.

He faulted Aspira’s organizational structure, noting that the boards of its five charter schools were nearly identical and that during public board meetings had not approved any vendor contracts, save for the management agreements with Aspira. He said that the structure increased the potential for “the risk of fraud, waste and abuse” but that the audit did not reveal anything illegal.

Instead, he pointed the finger at Pennsylvania’s charter-school law, saying the law should require charter management companies to be subject to the state’s Right-to-Know and ethics laws.

While DePasquale said he was “convinced” that Pennsylvania’s charter-school law requires schools to have their own boards — rather than being run jointly by a management organization — lawmakers and the governor “should make the law clear,” he said.

“A lot of parents want choice, but we have to make sure they are quality choices,” DePasquale said.

The School Reform Commission voted in December that there were grounds not to renew the charters for two Aspira-managed schools, Olney Charter High School and John B. Stetson. Public hearings must still be conducted, and then another vote must be taken not to renew the charters.

Charters for two other Aspira schools in Philadelphia — Pantoja and Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School — are due to expire this year.

The audit covered the July 2013 through June 2016 period. Trujillo said the organization had experienced “an absolute turnaround” in the last two years.