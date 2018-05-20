Warrant issued for fake Alicia Keys DJ who duped Philadelphia school officials

Love in the time of opioids: Adoption connects drug-exposed kids with new families

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Maryland man who allegedly conned his way into Philadelphia schools by posing as a DJ for singer Alicia Keys.

Police said they are seeking Jerez Nehemiah Stone-Coleman, 23, of Brentwood. It could not be determined what charges were listed in the warrant, which was issued in Philadelphia.

Stone-Coleman apparently received district central office approval earlier this month to visit South Philadelphia High School, Benjamin Franklin High School, and the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts over a two-day period. He said his purpose was talking to students about the music business and the importance of staying in school. He reportedly hinted that Keys, currently a coach on NBC’s The Voice, might even accompany him.

Before going to the city schools, Stone-Coleman had also attended National College Signing Day festivities in Philadelphia at Temple University.

But if Stone-Coleman managed to fool some district grown-ups, he apparently raised suspicions for one CAPA student, a teacher at the school told the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News. While Stone-Coleman was speaking — he introduced himself as “DJ Official Silent Assassin” — the student Googled him on her phone and found a different story.

Stone-Coleman apparently had a federal prison record for making hundreds of threats against the Washington transit system and had been known as “Kidd Cole” on the MTV reality show Catfish, which shows people who create fake identities online.

The CAPA teacher, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said other students also had doubts about Stone-Coleman, who showed up with an entourage, and they were upset that district staff let him in the building with so little vetting. Parents who volunteer at city schools are supposed to undergo background checks.

District staff even took photographs of the visit with students, hoping to use the photos for promotional purposes. A district spokesman said they have been deleted. While at CAPA, Stone-Coleman asked some students to let him follow them on social media. Those students reportedly blocked him when the hoax was found out.