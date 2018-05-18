Aaron Schlossberg, lawyer in racist video, 'was always a jerk,' Haverford classmate says

William Bender is an investigative reporter who has covered everything from South Philly mobsters to doomsday hucksters. He also contributes to Clout, a column chronicling the underbelly of Philly's political scene.

Lawyer Aaron Schlossberg, the man who ranted against the people speaking Spanish in a Midtown restaurant, leaves his home in Manhattan, New York on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Years before Manhattan lawyer Aaron Schlossberg became the Internet’s racist du jour and a rabid supporter of Donald Trump, he was a bright-eyed student at an elite private school on the Main Line, where he was … not particularly well liked.

At least, according to one classmate at The Haverford School, an all-boys prep school.

“He was always a jerk,” Michael DiDomenico posted Thursday in a Facebook group for Lower Merion residents.

DiDomenico claimed that he had “kicked his butt a couple times” — Schlossberg’s butt that is — when they were kids and lamented that Schlossberg’s antics in New York have harmed the reputation of the prep school.

“I don’t know what his problem is,” DiDomenico said in an interview Friday, adding, “As a classmate, I’m disappointed that it hurts The Haverford School.”

>> READ MORE: Lawyer, a Main Line native, faces complaint after ranting against Spanish speakers in NY

Schlossberg, 42, went viral this week after he was filmed ranting against employees speaking Spanish inside a New York City restaurant.

In the Facebook video, first reported by Latino Rebels, Schlossberg said he would call Immigration and Customs Enforcement to have the workers “kicked out of my country” and complained that they “come here and live off of my money.”

“I pay for their welfare. I pay for their ability to be here,” he said. “The least they could do is speak English.”

The video led U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. to file a complaint with New York state’s court system, which has a grievance committee for attorney complaints.

Espaillat and Diaz, Democrats, called Schlossberg’s actions “vile” and said “the audacity to profile and verbally assault innocent bystanders and customers in a public commercial location is a violation of our civil society.”

Adding to Schlossberg’s woes, BuzzFeed and Vice have dug up earlier clips of the lawyer railing against immigrants. In some of the videos, he is seen wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. Schlossberg contributed $500 to Trump in 2016.

In one from April last year, he confronts a man who says he’s from the Netherlands.

“You have no idea what you’re talking about,” Schlossberg tells the man. “You should just say ‘Thank you for letting me in your mother——g country.’”

In October 2016, Schlossberg was caught on video calling a stranger “an ugly f—— foreigner” after he said the man ran into him on the sidewalk.

This week, Schlossberg has been dodging photographers using an umbrella, or, in the case of NBC New York, sprinting down the street in a winter hat and sunglasses.

The lawyer who threatened to call immigration enforcement on workers at a Manhattan cafe earlier this week sprinted away from an NBC News reporter earlier today https://t.co/BCsW1WSWDG pic.twitter.com/rb5A6XZBXF — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) May 17, 2018

Headline Talent Agency, whose owner describes Schlossberg as an “incredibly efficient and effective attorney” on his law firm’s website, wrote on Instagram that they haven’t done business with him in years and “would never recommend him to anyone.”

A post shared by Headline Talent Agency (@headlinetalentagency) on May 16, 2018 at 12:10pm PDT

Schlossberg attended The Haverford School from 1983 to 1994, according to his LinkedIn page. He graduated from Johns Hopkins University’s school of arts and sciences and got his law degree at George Washington University Law School. He lists four languages — including Spanish — in the “accomplishments” section of his LinkedIn page.

A man who answered the door Friday at Schlossberg’s childhood home in Merion Station, Lower Merion, just stared at a reporter and shook his head, then shut the door.

In a page from Schlossberg’s Haverford School yearbook obtained by BuzzFeed, Schlossberg wrote about the importance of living within “distinct and unarbitrary boundaries” and the need to “play by the rules.”

“If one shines within boundaries, it is evident that one is exceptional,” Schlossberg wrote.