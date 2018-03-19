2 dead in N. Philly shooting

Two men were fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting late Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia, police said.

The victims were struck by gunfire shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Wishart Street. A 39-year-old man was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and back. He was pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m.

The second victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot in the head, chest, and shoulder. Police also transported him to Temple, where he was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m..

Police said the shots were fired from an SUV.