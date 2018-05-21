Horoscopes: Monday, May 21, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You aim to exceed expectations. It starts with being very careful about what you set up in a person's mind to begin with. After that, you must be vigilant about delivering on that and then some.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Patience isn't about timing; it's about attitude. Patience is a manner of graciously accepting life as it presents itself instead of bullying your own agenda onto it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Part of the appeal of growing things is that it feels good to know that you can do what's needed for your own survival and thriving. Explore this and/or other kinds of self-reliance to unlock a new level of confidence in yourself.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You've stood at those intersections in the road where the buttons seem like a ruse. You push to walk, and nothing happens. You're dubious about your ability to influence today's pattern, too, but you have to at least try.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Don't be too quick to judge, especially in matters of art or personal taste. Styles come and go, and their appeal can strike you in unexpected ways, depending on the appetites and moods of the moment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It will be clear from your way of managing challenges big and small that when you

decide to be adaptable, you can get used to almost anything. Decide what's acceptable and what's not.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The worthwhile thing you're doing needs an audience who cares; otherwise, the work, no matter how exquisite, will be incomplete. Sharing is an essential part of the process.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The recipe for a good mood will include sunshine, music and exciting ideas. Thinking of a better future will also be a worthy pastime, especially if you're willing to organize these thoughts onto paper and make a plan.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). All support networks are not equal. The ideal network is a mix of different ages, employment situations and cultures. This is the kind of network that makes you stronger and better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You can't get out of a bad mood by deciding what's wrong with your life, so it's a waste of time to dwell there, especially today. Focus on what's going right and also on self-care. You'll lift yourself and all around you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). For the social connection to be strong, it has to have mutual benefit. Be honest about what you hope to get out of it and what you're willing to put into it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). To say that freedom is important to you would be a colossal understatement. You are inwardly revolting against the restrictions on you, and that revolt is about to get very "outward" indeed.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 21). You include new people in your decisions this year, just to keep things playful, interesting and exciting. There's a twist in July that will favor you tremendously, but this will be hard to see in the early stages, so have faith. Your strength attracts other strong people, and together you'll accomplish impressive feats. Pisces and Virgo adore you. Lucky numbers: 9, 40, 33, 28 and 4.