Horoscopes: Tuesday, May 15, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The younger ones have something to teach you and something to learn from you. Both kinds of lessons will happen over time. The big epiphanies will be a surprise.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Usually the hints are free. The only information worth paying for is comprehensive – a full plan, a whole recipe that includes color pictures.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What about when you do the things you want to do to be happy and the happiness doesn't come? Your tastes and needs may have changed, but your commitment to a fulfilled life hasn't.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Whatever you do to get to know yourself will help you be happy and successful. And whatever you do to be happy and successful will help you get to know yourself. You really can't lose today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When it's not going the way you want it to, shake it up. There is always a flip side. This day is like a coin you can toss, catch and turn over on your hand to discover what luck lies on the opposite side.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). As you are striving to put something shiny in your pocket, it's a good time to remember that the symbols of success are not success itself, which is always a process, no exceptions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Today it will feel as though there are different compartments of your life, like individual rooms with their own contents. Some of them are so far down the hall from the others that they may as well be their own worlds.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The day has many options, each of which will lead somewhere slightly different. You're getting better at predicting these things. You'll now be strategic in your choices. You'll see ones that others have missed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Many people talk too much when they're nervous. So, in a way, listening is a sign of courage – a signal of being relaxed enough to take hold of the situation internally.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Today plays out like a miniseries. It will have the epic feel of a movie, yet it will seem to go on and on. So relax and enjoy the details.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're inventing something, and you're liking it a lot as you go. If you can stay a bit detached from it you'll be better off – because yours is not the only creativity that will affect this picture.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What you focus your social energy on will matter. Good conversation will start with the right topics. If you you're not sure what to talk about, all you have to do is listen. People talk about things that they like to hear about.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 15). You'll be proud of how much independence you're able to create when you work on empowering yourself. You'll field declarations of love and other kinds of interest this year. You fit the image of what people want in their lives, but figure out what you want first. Aries and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 22, 3, 4, 19 and 1.