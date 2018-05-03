Horoscopes: Thursday, May 3, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your loved ones, bosses and colleagues are all looking for the same thing. They want to see effort. They need the assurance that someone cares. You'll be someone's saving grace.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Don't forget to play. Play is when the best stuff of the day happens. Play is where you'll discover who a person really is. Play will show you things about yourself you didn't know.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Though you have many supporters, expect some resistance, too. Just because someone is intimidated doesn't mean you are intimidating.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It is often the case that compassionate people got that way via life's disappointments and injustices. Because they moved through bad times, they are more capable of helping others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When people want what isn't good for them, as will be the case today, giving them what they want isn't going to help anything. Apply your own judgment to the actions you take on behalf of others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll be steadfast in your flow of positive energy. Some people will seem determined to derail your sunshine agenda, and those people are not to be taken on. Ignore them instead.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). True happiness is impossible to achieve in isolation. You cannot be truly happy when others are suffering. You're connected to all of humanity, and you feel that connection in a visceral way today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Though it is possible to experience an easy or even accidental victory, real triumph belongs to the enduring. So don't be shaken by the easy wins of others. Stay the course. Yours is coming.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Spiritual evolution is work. To think benevolently about people even if you don't agree with (or even like) them is to operate on a higher level.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You can direct loving feelings toward yourself and then extend them outward, or direct them toward another and soak them up. Either way, you'll cultivate and share a warm safe environment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Today you will give second chances. It's what you would want were the situation reversed. Also, it just feels better to do this, even if part of you doesn't quite think it's going to work out. You'll always know you were generous.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You believe in people's capacity to improve. It's why you're a terrific coach. You also know when to detach. You don't demand people be a certain way to earn your respect. You just respect them and hope for the best.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 3). A group will grow and improve because of your contribution. These are the meaningful moments you've been working toward. You'll make good on a promise, leading to an exciting trajectory. There's real brilliance in your ability to elicit expert feedback and apply it until you get the answer. Libra and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 8, 20, 27 and 33.