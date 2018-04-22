Horoscopes: Saturday, April 21,2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can't stay cocooned in your own private drama: There's too much you'd miss. The world won't come to you. Break out of your bubble; it's worth it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You encourage others along the path of their choosing even when you're not into it. This is love. And it's why your relationships stay strong (and interesting!).

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Today will play out a bit like a suspense/thriller. It's not that you think the best is yet to come. You want to see how it turns out. And you'll have excellent company in this fascination with what's next.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). So you care, just a little, what they think ... so what? It's only smart to actively try to influence people's impressions. Focus on dress and deportment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The quickest way to end an argument is to lose it. "Sorry, my bad" lets the air out of the tires of the argument and may land on extremely satisfied ears. You could also pivot and walk.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The schoolyard rules of love still apply. The one who is trying to get your attention likes you. They may seek to irritate you, but they like you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Get out of the social media realm and into the

real world, where it's people relating to people, and the need to impress or persuade is trumped by the need to understand and be understood.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A burden will be lifted in the next four weeks. Giving credit where credit is due will bring luck. Often this will involve honoring the spiritual aspects of your life and the many ways love shows up in your world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People are always deciding things about one another - even strangers. There's no getting around it: They are making their impressions of you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). One way is to set a goal, attain it then reward yourself. Skip that last part, and what's the point? If you're going to skip something, skip the first part and just celebrate yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Are you where you are because of who you are? You know you're moving in the patterns that work for your current story of yourself, and yet you're also struggling to write a new story.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The ones who ask for things without first building rapport with you - don't waste your time with them. You're too valuable for that.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 21). Though you're striving to need and use less, somehow cutbacks only make you richer this year - that is to say, richer in what really matters. You'll see more of the world. Relationships will go in an interesting direction, one that invites you to hone your talents and take them in a more public and lucrative direction. Aries and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 39, 22, 9 and 12.

